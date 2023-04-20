Ukraine President Invites Tinubu For State-Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, has invited Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect for a state-visit to Ukraine after his official inauguration on May 29.

Mr Tunde Rahman, the media officer of the President-elect said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Rahman said that the invitation was part of a congratulatory letter by Zelenskyy to Tinubu over his election victory.

He said that the Ukrainian leader in the letter expressed gladness at the peaceful conduct of 2023 General Elections.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.Despite extremely difficult testing times caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state.

“Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organisations,” he said.

He said that Ukraine was grateful for Nigeria’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organisation, Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in the country.

Zelenskyy added that his country was counting on the active participation of Nigeria in the practical implementation of the resolution.

“We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation,” he said.

He added that the fulfillment of the task would be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative:Grain from Ukraine.

This, he said, was designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

‘I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to the further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today.

“In particular, the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security,” he said.