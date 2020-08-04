Air Peace Trends On Twitter As Airline Sacks Pilots, Slashes Salaries Over COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAINER) – Nigerian prominent airline, Air Peace, is trending on Twitter over the sack of some of its pilots as the company tries to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline had on Monday stated that it took the decision due to the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the economy.

However, some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their views and African Examiner captures some of them.

@Austynzogs writes: “Air Peace has reportedly sacked over 70 pilots across its fleet & also reduced staff salaries by up to 40%. Number of sacked pilots was between 70 & 75 in total. The management of the airline linked the pilots’ disengagement to the devastating impact of the #COVID19.”

@okeyson writes: “News about the crumpling of the aviation sector worldwide due to Covid-19 breaks my heart. What will happen to us when those that have more experience than us are losing their jobs? Fellow Aviators God no go shame Us.”

Dennis Great Ozomene Okeke@Amdennisgreat writes: “Air peace una try oooo for sacking 70 worker even the remaining worker’s salary is cut off @ ebuka.”

ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤@OvieSheikh writes: “Nigerian Air Peace Airline will become the first African airline to use the sophisticated Embraer E195 E2. It is getting customised in the factory to be ready for international flights.”

Advocate@Advocate1880 writes: “Very unfortunate that Air Peace had to sack 70 pilots and cut salaries by 40%. I see some are criticising them. If they cannot meet up with operational needs and salaries, what should they do? It’s easy to criticise when you don’t have to make tough decisions. FG can bail them.”

Korede Abiodun@AmeboGuru writes: “With this Air Peace news, I won’t be surprised if Allen Onyema’s alleged fraud news resurfaces.”

Dr. Dípò Awójídé@OgbeniDipo writes: “Air Peace ‘stood’ with Nigeria in difficult times. If the Federal Government stands with Air Peace this period, it would be great. We would save jobs, keep them afloat, and they can survive, grow and pay taxes in the future. Win win for all.”

Okuntade J.A@AOkuntade writes: “Air peace and other private sectors need bail out and the federal government must help now, instead of wasting money on frivolities such School feed programme.”

Olahakeemola (Epitome)@Olahakeemola writes: “The current travails facing Air Peace could face any big or small business venture in Nigeria today (presently) or tomorrow (future) #COVID19 #fullmoon #faceyourart #نصرالله #coronavirus.”