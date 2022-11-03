UNICEF Advices Parents, Guardians To Get Children Immunized

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has stressed the need for parents and guardians to immunize their children against preventable disease.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe gave the advice Wednesday during the official state launch of Integrated Non Polio Supplemental Immunization covering measles, yellow fever, routine immunization, COVID 19 and birth registration held at Parklane hospital Enugu.

“ I want to encourage my fellow mothers to take this opportunity to ensure that their children are immunized in order to be protected from preventable diseases.

According to her, “This campaign is looking at strengthening the immunization exercise which includes measles, yellow fever, COVID-19 among others

She disclosed that the Vaccine is available free of charge in the state and it’s safe and effective.

Chiluwe, applauded the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration for its commitment in strengthening the health care system in the state and assured that UNICEF will continue to partner with the state government in addressing health care needs of the people especially mothers and children

“As you know, our mandate is to ensure that children and mothers receive good health care services and we will continue to support the provision of covid 19 vaccines, polio vaccines, measles and yellow fever vaccines to ensure that mothers and children are well covered.

In his remark, Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu said the agency has trained over 7,000 health workers in the state to conduct the exercise.

He revealed that the state government will immunize over 1.3m people against measles, yellow fever, COVID 19 and others during the exercise.

He thereby urged citizens to avail themselves available to take all the vaccines which according to him is free and safe.

Dr. Ugwu, thereby assured that the agency will continue to work with all partners to improve health care services in the state.

Flagging off the exercise, Governor Ugwuanyi who spoke through his Deputy, Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo, reiterated that the the state government will continue to make more investment in improving health care system in the state .

The governor urged mothers to ensure they vaccinate their children against all preventable disease in order to enjoy good health.

Our Correspondent reports that the event was graced by scores of mothers and health officials from various government health a agencies