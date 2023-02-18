Unknown GunMen Kill 3 Policemen In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command says it has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the State, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today Saturday, 18/2/2023 which claimed the lives of three police operatives.

According to the Command Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance.

“Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the Command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack.

It thefore, called for calm “as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space, they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being accessed and Police operations are still ongoing.

It said despite the situation, the “Command remains resolute to enhance the safety of life and property in the state.