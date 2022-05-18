Malami, Tallen Attend FEC Meeting Presided By Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and his counterpart in the Ministry of Woman Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who rescinded their decision to contest for elective positions in the 2023 elections attended the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting held on Wednesday, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari

It would be recalled that the two ministers were among the 10 outgoing ministers who had a farewell session with the President last week Friday at the Presidential Villa.

While Malami made a u-turn in his bid for the governorship position of Kebbi State, Tallen also changed her mind in seeking Senatorial seat in the National Assembly.

Malami was physically present at the FEC meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, while Tallen joined virtually.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of Communications, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.