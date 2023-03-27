Unknown Gunmen Kill 2 NSCDC Operatives In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 24 Hours after unknown gunmen terrorizing parts of South East Nigeria killed two police Operatives at a checkpoints in Enugu metropolis, the armed hoodlums, in the early hours of today Monday, shot dead two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo State.

It was gathered that the criminals ambushed and killed the Operatives while driving through the EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community, Ngor Okpala Council Area of the state.

The Imo state Command of the NSCDC has confirmed the incident, saying it has launched a manhunt on the Perpetrators.

It’s Spokesman, Chimeziri Noel, said as part of the primary assignment and mandate of the agency, the officers were on routine monitoring of some critical national assets and infrastructure in the area when the incident occurred.

He hinted that the NSCDC officers were attacked and killed by bandits in the early hours of Monday, adding that their bodies had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre FMC in Owerri, the Imo state capital

The spokesman disclosed that security has been beefed up in the area.