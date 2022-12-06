I ‘ve Never Lost An Election – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress has boasted that he is always on the winning side in every election.

The former Lagos State governor disclosed this while responding to comments made by Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on the APC’s Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

African Examiner recalls that Lawal in a recent interview doubted Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to win the 2023 polls running on the same religion ticket.

His argument was that the Muslim Muslim ticket jeopardises the APC presidential candidate’s chances.

Tinubu responding through the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga, predicted that with the party’s and Buhari’s backing, Tinubu would win the race for president.

Tinubu said: “Mere conjectures, very laughable projections. Asiwaju has never been on the ballot and lost any election.

“With 22 states under APC control, with the incumbent president’s backing, Asiwaju is heading for a landslide victory.

“Let Babachir Lawal deal first with the division in his renegade group instead of pontificating on the election’s outcome.

“This man, who is amplifying our religious difference with his gang, is from Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. He could not make Buhari win the council in the 2019 election, even though we had a Christian with the Buhari ticket.”