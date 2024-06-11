Unpaid Electricity: Gov Mbah Furious For Including Enugu Govt House In List Of Debtors

…Orders ECTDA to Seal Off EDDC Office in Enugu

Barely 72 hours after the Enugu Electricity Distribution company EEDC released lists of government offices and agencies, including government Houses in South East Nigeria indebted to it, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority has sealed off the power company’s Coorporate headquarters in Enugu.

Spokesman for EDDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in statement sent to newsmen said “arriving for work this morning, we were surprised to meet our Corporate Head Office sealed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

“This development is strange because there was no notice of any sort by the agency to our organisation.

“We were informed by the Security Men on duty that in the early hours of today (Tuesday), at about 1.53am, a group of men came and locked up the gates, claiming that the State Governor directed the action.

“Our Abakpa, Awkunanaw, and Ogui District offices were not spared as their gates were equally sealed and locked.

As at now, there has not been any clear information/ communication from ECTDA explaining their action.

“We however, suspect that this action might not be unconnected to the notice of disconnection published by EEDC informing indebted customers of intention to commence disconnection today, Tuesday 11th June, 2024.

“Enugu State Government happens to be one of the indebted customers with over N1 Billion owed to EEDC.

“It is important to state that majority of the state government’s facilities are metered (so, it is not a case of estimated billing).

“EEDC has about N180 Billion as debt owed the company and has concluded plans to commence disconnection of indebted customers.