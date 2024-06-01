Uproar As Aisha Yesufu Refuses To Stand Up For New National Anthem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A video that has gone viral which shows popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, sitting down at the recitation of the new national anthem, has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that the federal government recently passed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem which was dropped by a military government in 1978. The re-adopted anthem was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda.

However, since the bill was passed into law, many Nigerians have kicked against the new anthem and it appears that Aisha Yesufu is part of them.

Speaking on why she refused to stand up for the recitation of the national anthem, she said: “I am disrespecting the country with citizens who still think they are slaves and desperate to be re-colonised. When my country has citizens who understand that the office of the citizen is the highest office in the land and not e-thugs like you that have spent over a decade attacking me over failed rulers, it will have my respect. Until then crawl back into the hole you came from”.

Reacting to the video, where the activist refused to stand up as it is the norm, some Nigerians on social media berated and praised her for her lackadaisical attitude during the anthem.

To some, she is not patriotic and to others, her action is noble.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts as seen on X formerly known as X.

@thebeeperfumery writes: “Chapter 2. Section 24: Duties Of The Citizen of the Nigerian Constitution provides that every citizen regardless of political power/financial status respect, obey, & abide the national anthem of the federation. Failure leads to criminal charges, civil penalties, & govt response.”

@iykesmokie writes: “Sitting down for the national anthem is a crime against humanity Aisha.”

@iconicsteve01 writes: “This is a disrespect to the country though Sorry to say. She thinks this is a flex?? You are not disrespecting Tinubu. You are disrespecting your country. See the person who wants a functional society behaving like someone in the Banana Republic.”

@Obinga writes: “If Nigerians are not gullible, that anthem should be treated worse than Aisha did but alas we don’t even know what we want as citizens and owners of the country. Everyone should disregard that anthem whenever it is played as a civil protest against it.”

@Rotleo3819 writes: “And you continue to think your own attitude is not even worse than the e-thugs..You need to sit and think about how you disrespect a country you want to be better. Madam, it is a shameful attitude.”



@Govmentson writes: “Accept that what you did was wrong. You should put your country above anyone else and also above your personal ambition or feelings. How can you publicly act like that.. it’s a disgrace.”