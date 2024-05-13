Uproar As Minister Of Power Donates Rice To Oyo Indigenes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, the video of the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu sharing rice with some indigenes of Oyo State which is a federal government initiative sparked reactions online.

The African Examiner writes that in the video, Adelabu was seen giving the bag of rice to some of the beneficiaries saying that the gesture would cushion their suffering.

This development has sparked reactions on social media as some netizens were of the view that the minister shouldn’t be the one sharing palliatives as he has better things to do with his time.

Also, some people are of the view that the minister is trying to woo Oyo Indigenes for their votes in the next election as he has plans to govern the state.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts as seen on X formerly Twitter.



@chineduokoli writes: “Use that money and build a mini power plant to serve a community. That will be money well spent. Giving out rice that will finish in a week is nonsense.”

@chiditweets042 writes: “Minister Of Power sharing rice in Oyo State. This dude wants them to eat rice in darkness.”



@DiamondEase writes: “Instead of the Minister of Power to give Nigerians electricity he’s busy sharing rice. How do you expect Nigeria to work under the current administration?”

@holusojy70 writes: “Oh this is now the mandate of the minister of power? To distribute rice to the people of Oyo.”



@official_khene writes: “lol. I can’t even laugh enough. To think that someone was shouting jagaban and clapping. Una never sees anything at all.”



@XinoZee01 writes: “Providing two days food for thousands of individuals will never solve their problem. This is never the way forward to lift our people out of poverty. Dear Nigerian politicians, you guys can do better. Please.”



@Polimaf writes: “Bro left stable electricity to distribute bags of rice. Well done my guy.”



@Ovoh_of_Lagos writes: “He knows what he’s doing After ministers job He will contest for governor Recycling govt.”



@CAnochiwa writes: “Everything they do is politically motivated. No empathy for the people!!!”



@ApexHodde writes: “Disgraceful. Someone with the responsibility of electric power is seen sharing bags of rice to slaves who keep suffering and shouting “jagaban”. I’ve said it times without number. These people will never learn. All it takes is a bag of rice and 10k to renew their enslavement!”



@Capolutiti writes: “ Still want to be Governor but he won’t. The challenges in his nuclear family pass wahala self. Let him sort that out first, also darkness continues as minister of power.”



@Ellamadu3 writes: “Tufia. Best way to distribute “paliatives” would be through the LG. All LGs should collect data of everyone within their jurisdiction and pay a means tested income in the form of benefits. This is more dignified for citizens and the government. Only private individuals may be permitted to do this.”