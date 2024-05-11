NDE Trains 20 Bayelsa Youths In Graphic, Fashion Design

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Friday in Yenagoa commenced the training of 20 unemployed youths in graphic design and fashion designing.

At the opening, NDE Director-General (DG), Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, stated that 740 youths had been selected to undertake the intensive three-month training across the nation.

Represented by Mr Aham Osuchukwu, NDE Bayelsa Coordinator, he noted that the training was aimed at creating wealth and reducing unemployment and poverty in the society.

He noted that skills once acquired were acquired for life.

He, therefore, said participants should learn with the intention of earning handsomely from the skills in the future.

The DG urged them to embrace the self-employment option to being salary earners.

“The training is at no cost for the trainees and is packaged from the digital and domestic skill sets under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) of the Vocational Skills Development Department,” he said.

NDE Director of Skills Development, Mrs Ene Awosika, represented by Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, NDE Headquarters, Abuja, urged the youths not to despair.

She said they should rather take the training opportunity seriously and acquaint themselves creditably at the end of it.

She reminded them that others who had benefited from the training before them were, today, training for the NDE.

Others, she said, had become employers of labour, contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of their families, state and the nation at large.

A graphic design skill trainee, Mr Jude Larry, expressed gratitude on behalf of others to the management of the NDE for the rare opportunity granted them.

He said he and his colleagues had been yearning for the opportunity and now that they had it, they would hold on to it seriously.

According to him, they will avoid absenteeism and be good ambassadors of NDE. (NAN)