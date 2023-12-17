Uproar As Tiwa Savage Allegedly Gets New Home In London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, got a new home worth billions of naira in London has sparked reactions in social media.

The African Examiner writes that Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram reel on Saturday to upload a picture of an apartment with the caption: “Copped my first key in London town”.

This development has sparked debate among netizens on X who were surprised that the singer could afford to buy a home in London. Many question if the money used to acquire the apartment in London was from her job as a singer.

The African Examiner gathers some of the views of netizens as seen on X.

@AfrokonnectNG writes: “Tiwa Savage has reportedly acquired her first residence in London worth £1,668,443 Fans Dey wonder if it’s from her earnings in the music industry.”

@provii8 writes: “Tiwa savage just Bought a #1.7 billion Naira house in london I hope say na music money sha.”

@wiztohfem writes: “Na music money with some other stuffs.”

@jackiiofall writes: “Music money ke?? Lol.”

@trapboy_thuff writes: “She dey work two jobs, no ask me wetin the other one be.”

@amid_temitayo writes: “Tiwa savage just Acquires a #1.7 billion Naira house in london. Big Girl Doings. Congratulations Mummy Jam Jam. Ile Atura Ooo.”

@Diego_tse writes: “Don’t forget she’s been grinding for the past 10yrs, she worked really hard, she could afford it so dead your opinion bro. No be everything be yarnsh.”

@durotimi_Omo writes: “Shallipopi just got a wristwatch of over 100m and people were hyping music money but someone who was arguably one of the hottest female musicians in the same industry for more than a decade just got a house of 1B naira and it’s all thanks to a sponsor?”

@Bami_Williamz writes: “Y’all should know when and how to use this your “big god” mentality . Tiwa as a musician has be back to back consistent in music for at least 10yrs now… She, like her male colleagues also get paid for her art. She doesn’t do it free of charge.”





