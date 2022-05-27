Children’s Day: Education of Nigerian Child, Priority Of My Govt—Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with young Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day, pledging that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said Buhari recognised the place of education in the development of every country, adding that he was committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

The statement further said, “He acknowledges that while education of the Nigerian child will remain on the front burner for this government, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government.

“President Buhari believes that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe country where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields of endeavor.

‘‘With our investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, Information and Communication Technology, Digital Economy, Culture, Arts and Entertainment in the last seven years, I believe we are laying a solid foundation for a better quality of life for future generations in the country,’’ he added.