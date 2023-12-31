Uproar Over Kate Henshaw’s Statement Concerning Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement made by veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, concerning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has sparked social media reactions on the internet.

The African Examiner writes that Henshaw, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, stated that she is not a fan of Davido as the singer snubbed her when they met.

When asked about Davido, Kate Henshaw said: “Well, I’m not a fan. I like his music but personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him, he didn’t greet. I’m sorry o, no I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet and for me, I believe he should be respectful. For me, personality matters.”

Speaking further, she heaped praises on the singer and his philanthropy and hard work.This development has sparked reactions on X as many Nigerians took to the micro blogging platform to slam the actress for making a mountain from a mole hill and some netizens also took to her defence.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@ajuba101 writes: “Sometimes, it could be he didn’t see you; you saw him. Next time, you call him by his name and see if he won’t respond to you. E no easy for una wey be celebrities. Sometimes, the distractions is way too big that you will hardly notice people.”

@VivaDido writes: “Kate Henshaw really took the non-greeting personally. Maybe Davido can make it up to her by featuring her in his next song titled ‘Apologies in Harmony.’ Let the melodious make-up begin!”

@oziudo writes: “Because he didn’t greet you ! Why not greet him first?”

@justtruth001 writes: “are your children sick ?? them no fit greet you ?? OLOSHI.”

@elmannygramwrites: “Brutally honest I love this interview. She said it as it is . He is not my friend Don’t mean I don’t see his greatness she is so eloquent in delivering her answers all the best.”@Omojuwa writes: “When you listen to what Kate Henshaw said about Davido, it was 99% positive. Just watch the video. She said “but he didn’t greet” her. That’s the part most humans that saw the clip held. It’s not their fault. It’s the default wiring of the brain to pick the negative given a choice between that and the positive. What you must do is to elevate yourself beyond that default. So you don’t consistently fall prey to negativity bias.”

Eobaniyi writes: “Before you join the trend and drag Kate Henshaw on behalf of davido, remember that you will get to her age and grow old one day, if God willing. Only then will you understand how she felt that day.”

@Obi1 writes: “The way they twisted Kate Henshaw’s words in that headline…. It’s Instablog that will scatter Nigeria soon.”





