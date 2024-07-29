Uproar Over MTN SIM Blockage In Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Monday, thousands of MTN users were in the MTN’s company in Idi-Ape office in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to protest the sudden blockage of their Subscriber Identification Modules.

The situation escalated after the telecom company blocked users’ phone numbers because of the NIN-SIM linkage issues without giving prior warning.

Trending videos emerged online which showed crowds of angry customers sending staff members of MTN home as they responded to the disruption.

Some netizens took to Twitter to comment on the development. Ogbeni Adefila (@OgbeniHadephila) writes: “If you are concerned about your SIM block, protest is never a remedy. Get yourselves together as an entity and take up a Class Action against the service providers. Sue them and get right.”

Another MTN SIM user, OluwaLoba (@iamtobzz), writes: “This Idi-Ape MTN office is choked o.”

Razqee (@showband007) disclosed that some MTN users who had registered and linked their SIMs with their NIN still experienced service interruptions.

“A friend of mine has his MTN SIM registered and with NIN verified written on his MTN app, so blocking him again,” he stated.

Jamal Kolade, a subscriber, faulted the protesters and stated that MTN should have issued warnings about the SIM blocks for unlinked National Identification Numbers before embarking on the action.

His tweet read: “What do you mean by prior warning? Do you know since when they’ve been telling people to link their NIN to their SIM?”

Also, a user codenamed Abcone @WORLDWIDEFINAN5, stated: “My MTN line was blocked on Saturday. Meanwhile, the service provider has been sending notices; if you don’t have the right information, you should have done your findings. This is unnecessary and unacceptable at this crucial moment in our country.”