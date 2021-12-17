Uzor Kalu Calls For Postponement Of APC Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for rescheduling of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February, 2022.

In a letter he wrote on Thursday, Kalu allayed fears of a collapse and an unmitigated injury the party could sustain if the National Chairman of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, goes with the plan of doing the convention in February.

The letter which was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National leadership of the APC, Kalu listed three challenges that must be urgently addressed before the convention, which are: “Election of National Working Committee (NWC); Party crisis at State levels; and the 2023 presidential zoning.

The letter partly read: “It is with a sense of commitment and unflinching loyalty to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that I write to you, the content of this letter regarding the National Convention of our party slated for February, 2022.”

Kalu heaped praises on the achievement of Mai Mala Buni for managing the party up to this time, but cautioned that crisis in some State chapters of the party remains disturbing and can disrupt the party if they are not addressed immediately.

He said: “However, it is pertinent to note that, some states are embroiled in crisis with multiple factions.

“These factions are not new to our politics, especially since the return of democracy in 1999.

“However, it is important to put into consideration, the consequences of these factions during and after elections.