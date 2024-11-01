VeryDarkMan Gets Bail After Arraignment Over ’Illegal’ Use Of Police Uniform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has regained his freedom after he met his bail condition.

The African Examiner writes that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had arrested the activist for alleged impersonation.

Following his arraignment on Friday, VeryDarkMan was granted bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties and each required to post an equivalent amount.

Also, the court directed the activist to drop his international passports and any other means of identification.

VeryDarkMan’s arraignment is coming after he uploaded a video where he was in a police uniform, a move the law enforcement agency frowned against.

Also, the social media critic in the video introduced himself as the “chief superintendent of police (CSP) of the online division”.

According to the police, it would begin an investigation to ascertain the source of the police gear used and also the authority under which the activist acted upon.

VeryDarkMan later apologise to the law enforcement agency saying that he did not intend to impersonate the law enforcement agency.

“I didn’t intend to impersonate the police in anyway and I tender my unreserved apologies to the Nigeria police force and the office of the inspector general of police,” he had said.

“I will like to use the medium to tell the general public to always seek permission from the police or other law enforcement agencies before using anything that might look like their uniform.

“You might want to use it for good but there are others that might want to use it for bad, so it’s good to get full approval before using anything that might seem impersonating @nigeriapoliceforce.”