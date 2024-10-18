Price Of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood At N6,699.63 In September- NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N6,430.02 recorded in August to N6,699.63 in September 2024

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2024 released on Friday in Abuja.

The report said the September price represented a 4.19 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in August.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 59.90 per cent from N4,189.96 in September 2023 to N6,699.63 in September 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Rivers recorded the highest average price at N7,285.71, followed by Gombe at N7,271.88, and Borno at N7,089.72.

It said on the other hand, Kebbi recorded the lowest price at N5,950.00, followed by Kano and Benue at N6,133.33 and N6,143.52, respectively.

Analysis according to the six zones, showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at N6,929.02 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the South-East at N6,893.47.

“The North-West recorded the lowest average retail price at NN6,382.30,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 4.89 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N15,552.56 in August 2024 to N16,313.43 in September.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 76.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N9,247.40 recorded in September 2023 to N16,313.43 in September 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Rivers recorded the highest average retail price of N17,992.86 followed by Gombe at N17,942.86 and Zamfara at N17,475.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Adamawa at N13,983.33, followed by Nassarawa and Bauchi with N14,938.50 and N15,000.00, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price of N16,957.29, followed by the South-West at N16,665.45.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at N15,770.75

Similarly, the NBS said the average retail price per litre of kerosene increased to N1,957.44, in September 2024 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 5.97 per cent, compared to the N1,847.59 recorded in August 2024.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for September 2024 on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 50.68 per cent from N1,299.03 in September 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Abuja recorded the highest average price at N2,816.67 per litre of kerosene in August, followed by Kaduna at N2,437.50 and Akwa Ibom at N2,411.11.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at N1,416.67, followed by Borno at N1,477.83 and Ekiti at N1,635.00.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N2,194.05, followed by the North-West at N2,092.92.

It said the South -East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,718.89.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in September 2024 was N6,818.1, indicating an increase of 5.84 per cent increase from N6,441.94 recorded in August 2024.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 55.69 per cent from N4,379.31 in September 2023.

On state profile analysis, it showed that Katsina recorded the highest average retail price at N8,400 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Jigawa at N8,100.00 and Kebbi and Ogun at N8,000.00.

The report said Nasarawa recorded the lowest price at N5,250.00, followed by Adamawa and Niger at N5,281.25 and N5,291.67, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N7,809.52, followed by the South-East at N7,700.19.

“North-Central recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N6,092.77,” the NBS said. (NAN)