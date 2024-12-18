Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Best Men’s Player For 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior was voted as FIFA’s Best men’s player for 2024 on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga, beat nine other nominees including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and record winner Lionel Messi.

It is his first major international award.

He skipped the rival Ballon d’Or ceremony in October after being angry about not winning.

The awards were held at a dinner attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Qatari capital Doha, announced at one day’s notice.

Most winners sent video messages instead of attending although Vinicius Junior was in attendance.

FIFA’s Best was voted for by national coaches and captains, journalists and fans worldwide via an online poll.

Earlier, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was named Best women’s player for the second straight year.

US coach and former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes won the women’s coach award for winning the Premier League and Olympics. Carlo Ancelotti took the men’s prize having guided Madrid to a 15th European Cup and his fifth personally.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United received the Puskas Award for the Best men’s goal for his overhead kick against Everton in the Premier League.

The women’s equivalent gong, the inaugural Marta Award, was picked up by Marta herself after the Brazil star’s strike in a friendly against Jamaica before her international retirement.

The Best women’s goalkeeper was American Alyssa Naeher while the men’s award went to Argentina and Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez.

The award ceremony was criticised, not just for the short notice meaning few winners could be there, but also because it clashed with women’s Champions League matches.

The online feed started late, a camera was shaky and there were several other technical and procedural glitches.