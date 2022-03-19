(BREAKING): Unknown Armed Men Bomb President General Of Ohanaeze’s Country Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alarming rate of insecurity in South East Nigeria, particularly Imo State on Saturday continues, as unknown armed men invaded and razed the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Council Area of Imo State.

Almost all parts of Orlu Senatorial zone of the state have been experiencing high rate of insecurity in the last two years, which has equally claimed dozens of human lives and property valued several millions destroyed.

It was learnt that the hoodlums who stormed the Obizor’s home in the early hours of Saturday in a vehicle threw explosive devices at the building.

The Ohaneze Boss was not at home when the attackers invaded the house.

It was gathered that the CCTV cameras in the house captured the attack.

As at the time of filing this report , the former Nigerian Ambassador the United States and Israel was yet to make any statement on the attack.

Also, Imo State police public Relations officer PPRO Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone was switched off.

Our Correspondent reports that the attack on Obiozor’s native home came the same night the Umuguma Divisional Police Headquarters in the Owerri West Council area of the state was also burnt, while two policemen lost their lives, and several vehicles packed in the premises burnt.