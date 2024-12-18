Why Governor Otti Will Return Back To APC – Festus Keyamo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stated that Abia State governor, Alex Otti is a prodigal son, and will return to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

It is worth recalling that Governor Otti left the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, for APC in 2020 and after he joined the Labour Party he won the gubernatorial election in Abia State in 2023.

Keyamo, speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Abia International Airport, stated that the governor had ‘strayed’ away from the party.

He said: “Today is not the day for politics, he strayed away, he was with us, he strayed away like the prodigal son.”

He also stated that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to locate the airport in Nsulu is because of his love for Otti.

Keyamao said: “The President’s motivation was also the fact that he loves the governor of this state, he loves his spirit. I know the comments he has made about the governor of this state and how much people here love him so much.”