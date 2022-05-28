APC Primary: Ex-commissioner’s Wife Wins Enugu North/South Federal Constituency Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hon. Mrs Juliet Egbo, wife of Ex- Enugu Capital Territory Development Commissioner Chief John Egbo, has won the ruling All progressive Congress APC primary election for the Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.

She polled 55 votes out of total of 76 votes cast in the primary which had 1 invalid vote, to defeat her opponent, Mr. Obinna Nwabueze, who scored 20 votes.

Declaring the result Friday at the APC South East Zonal office in Enugu, venue for the exercise, Chairman of the primary election Committee, Mr. Jude Aniogbo, said Mrs. Egbo was pronounced winner having scored the highest number of votes cast during the exercise.

He described the election as very peaceful and orderly, and commended the delegates for exhibiting maturity during and after the internal party election

Reacting to her victory, Mrs. Egbo, expressed appreciation to the delegates for believing in her, stressing that with God on her side she has no doubt that victory will be hers during the main election come 2023.

According to her, “this political journey started in 2018, when I was not given the opportunity, but I thank God and give him all the glory that today, I have succeeded in winning the party’s ticket to run for the Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.

“I strongly believe that by the Special Grace of God, and support of the electorate and our party leaders, am going to be victorious in 2023, adding that she has the capacity and all it takes to change the narrative of the federal constituency if given the mandate to serve.

“As a mother and wife, if given the mandate to serve in the green Chamber in the coming 10th National Assembly (NASS), am going to articulate human oriented bills that will impact positively especially on our youths and women.

She also thanked the leadership of the party at all level for ensuring that the primary election was free, fair, and credible, pointing out that her victory was made possible because of the level playing ground provided by the party via the state Chairman, Barrister Ugochukwu Agballa.

“Those of you that were present at the venue of the primary election today will agree with me that it was a free and fair exercise.

“Am indeed, grateful and overwhelmed by the massive support given to me by the delegates today, and I want to assure them that if given the mandate in 2024, I won’t disappoint them” Mrs Egbo stated.