Why Governors, Lawmakers Should Get Same Minimum Wage As Labour – Father Mbaka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has stated that the proposed N62, 000 minimum wage by the Federal government should also be extended to Governors as well as Nigerian lawmakers both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday as he expressed his frustration caused by the hardship Nigerians experience and the ongoing debate for a living minimum wage.

He said: “If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalise it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors? They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why there are such bills such as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village. How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country. I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripple effect.”