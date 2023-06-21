Why I Cut Ties With My Mother -Yvonne Nelson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has disclosed the reasons for severing her relationship with her biological mother.



Nelson made this known in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, as she shared her struggles and experiences.



The African Examiner writes that one of the revelations in the book was about the actress’s uncertainty concerning her biological father’s identity.



According to her, her mother purposely kept the identity of her father a secret and this has made the actress feel disconnected from her true roots after the 37-year-old actress made a startling revelation that her alleged father, Oko Nelson, is not her biological father.



Also, Internet user, Sel The Bomb who delved into the book’s contents stated that the Ghanaian actress had never met her father and that she is presently estranged from her mother due to this issue.

“The most shocking revelation in Yvonne Nelson’s book is not even about Sarkodie. Her ordeal about her supposed father is the craziest revelation. The man, Mr. Oko Nelson, now late, is not even her real dad. She says her mother lied to her. So unknown to her, she kept portraying this innocent man in her comments and interviews as an irresponsible father. It was until the man was sick that her mum told her Mr Nelson is not her dad. Before she could reach the hospital to apologise, he had already died. The man died in 2017 without ever speaking about Yvonne Nelson publicly. He took the humiliation to his grave. However, Yvonne has apologised to his ghost in the new book. So as it stands now, Yvonne Nelson doesn’t know her real father, hence, the Nelson surname is not even supposed to be her name. This becomes the plot twist of the book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”, he wrote.





