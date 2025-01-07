Why I Regretted Advocating For Mohbad’s Exhumation –Iyabo Ojo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, says she regretted calling for the exhumation of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed this in an interview with Biola Bayo on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast where she regretted her actions.

She said: “I wouldn’t have requested that Mohbad be exhumed If I knew his case would turn out this way.

“He hasn’t been buried till now. His dad says he wants a DNA test done, and I heard the court has granted his request. But I heard his dad has conditions again.

“I just wanted Mohbad’s body exhumed so they could do the autopsy to find out the cause of his death.

“I did my best to be sure that everyone was investigated but when they came up with different theories, DNA became more important to them.”

It is worth recalling that Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 and was buried the next day. However, his remains were exhumed by the Lagos state police for an autopsy on September 21, 2023.

Also, in October 2023, the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba stated that the singer would not be reburied until a DNA test is done on the singer’s son, Liam.