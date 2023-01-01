Why I Rejected Secondus As PDP National Chairman – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened up concerning the political war that led to the removal of Uche Secondus as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, while speaking at the Eneka Road Roundabout, venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project on Friday, berated Secondus for alleging that he is his benefactor.

According to him, Secondus was removed as PDP chairman for trying to place his nephew as next Rivers governor and Governor Wike pointed out that at no point in his political career did Secondus assist him in any political office.

Wike, however, insisted that he is the benefactor to Secondus because, despite fierce opposition and rejection from many, he stood by him to become the national chairman of PDP.

He said: “You wanted to be national chairman first to impose your nephew or your cousin as you may call him to become governorship candidate of PDP in Rivers State. I said not here, it won’t work. We had to kick out first and we did, and you are out.”