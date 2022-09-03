EFCC Nab 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were apprehended at their hideout in Benin City, Edo State capital, following actionable intelligence received by the Commission

A statement made available to African Examiner weekend by Spokesman of the Nigeria’s anti- graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwajaren, gave names of the suspects to include, Arebu Julius, Ebiechuwa Victory Ovie, John Uwague, Edward Asuelimhen, Onyeka Sunday, Omorefe Osazee, Kelvin Emmanuel, Osamuliamen Maxwell, Osamudiamen Aganjele, Godday Osaretin and Osayande Osariemen. Others are Destiny Enobokhare, Daniel Collins, Collins Edobor, Chukwuemeka Johnson, Omofuma Godpower and Progress Edoagu.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include phones and laptops and seven vehicles of different brands.

The statement said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.