Why I Went To Jail – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, opened up on the reason he went to jail as he stated that his attitude of not keeping shut on national and international issues was the reason late military Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha, imprisoned him in 1995.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday at an interactive session at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, when he spoke to 15 young men and women selected from across the continent to participate in the session.

According to him, his desire to prevent the country from collapsing was what made him run for president in 1999 and he also pointed out that before his presidential bid, he had gone into agriculture at the age of 42 after his military career.

Obasanjo said: “I joined the Army, and at the age of 42, I finished my career as a military officer, but what could I do? I was still young, energetic, and dynamic, but I was still young. So, I took to Agriculture, and during that time, I went into prison, and that is not what I really wanted.

“Going into Prison is really a challenge because I refuse to keep quiet. For me, if there is anything to comment on, I did comment on them, and so, I landed in prison, and that is a challenge. And, when I came out from prison, the situation was so bad in the country that some people felt the need to be saved, and pressure started coming.”