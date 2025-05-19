Kidnappers Kill APC Ward Chairman After Collecting N5m Ransom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The kidnapped Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Nelson Adepoyigi, has been reportedly killed by his abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adepoyigi was abducted on Monday, May 13, while parking his vehicle at his residence in Ifon.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government, Mr Kolapo Ojo, lamented the deteriorating security situation in the area.

The council boss while expressing gratitude for the safe return of the two ransom bearers, noted that the brutal killing of Adepoyigi was saddening and painful.

Ojo, who expressed deep sorrow over the incident, condemned the growing wave of insecurity in the area.

“This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

‘We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased,” the council chairman said.

He appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to take decisive steps in the fight against kidnapping and criminal activities threatening lives in the state.

Ojo stated that the deceased dedication to the progress of the party and the grassroots community would be forever remembered and honoured.

“We are declaring a three-day mourning period in honour of Mr Nelson Adepoyigi, the slain APC Ward 5 Chairman who was recently abducted and killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

“The mourning period is scheduled to run from Monday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

“And all flags within government premises in the local council are to be flown at half-mast to reflect the collective grief of the people.

“In addition, official activities involving the office of the Chairman have been suspended, while all government-related events will be held in a subdued manner in honour of the deceased,” he added.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 million ransom but later reduced it to N5 million and food items.

However, the two individuals who volunteered to deliver the ransom were held hostage by the kidnappers, demanding additional N30 million.

NAN