Okala @ 74: Rangers Football Fraternity Unite To Celebrate Him In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of Rangers International FC of Enugu and a host of football enthusiasts on Saturday gathered at the residence of former Green Eagles legendary goalkeeper, Emmanuel Oguejiofor Okala to Celebrate his 74th birthday.

The joyous occasion took place at the veteran footballer’s residence in Enugu.

Leading the delegation was the General Manager/CEO of Rangers, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, who presented the celebrant with the club’s replica jerseys, proudly emblazoned with Okala’s new age, 74.

The gesture was met with warm applause and admiration from all present.

The brief ceremony attracted friends and well wishers of the Anambra state born iconic Goalkeeper, including the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Prince Davidson Owumi, accompanied by his wife, Vivian.

Also in attendance were key figures in Enugu’s football landscape: Victor Oko, Chairman of the Nigeria Coaches Association, Enugu State Chapter; Pastor Austin Igwe-Okolo, Chairman of the Ex-Rangers Footballers Association; and numerous members of the esteemed Okala family, among other soccer personalities.

The gathering served as a poignant reminder of Okala’s immense contribution to Rangers International and Nigerian football as a whole.

His towering presence and exceptional skills between the posts earned him national acclaim and a place in the hearts of football fans across the country.

The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for the revered former international but also underscored the deep respect and affection he continues to command within the football community in Enugu.