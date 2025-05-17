We’ll Not Tolerate Evil Under Disguise Of Insurgency–Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s resolve towards countering the insurgency in parts of the country, stressing that he would not condone any form of evil against the citizenry.

A press release issued by Director, Information and Public Relations in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said the President stated this on Friday, in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by its General Secretary, Archbishop Chivir Chianson at the State House.

Represented on the occasion by his Special Adviser on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, the President said the security agencies are ready with renewed commitment to restore safety and security to every part of the country, stressing that the fight against insecurity will be holistic.

According to him, “this administration is committed to addressing insecurity and will not tolerate any form of evil. Crime is crime and has no religious or tribal colouration. The security forces have fresh marching orders to deal decisively with all criminal activities.

“We are engaging with state governors to address root causes of insecurity. It may exist to a certain degree but rest assured that we are committed to ensuring citizens can pursue their dreams in a secured environment.”

He, however, stressed the need for a broad-based national consensus to deal effectively with the scourge where everyone agrees that evil is evil and crime is crime, without shielding or politicizing it.

Tinubu also informed the delegation that the economic reforms undertaken by his administration are yielding positive results as various economic indicators are revealing.

He urged members of the team not to waver in supporting the administration to ensure that the economic progress being witnessed, including increased revenue for states and reduced incidences of strike actions, continued.

In his remarks, Chianson, said the members of the delegation were at the State House to express their concern on the state of the nation particularly as it relates to the well-being of their members in the rural areas.

He, however, commended Tinubu for the various landmark reforms instituted by his administration aimed at ensuring a decent living for Nigerians.

He cited the recent approval for the recruitment and deployment of forest guards to secure the country’s forest reserves, describing it as a step in the right direction which would go a long way in checkmating the activities of criminal elements operating in the forests.

Chianson also lauded the President for the fairness in his appointments as they were devoid of any religious leaning.

“The Church in Nigeria is impressed with his appointments so far. The choice of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, a Christian, was particularly appreciated as a sign of positive change.

“We will continue to support President Tinubu’s administration, as we believe in the Renewed Hope agenda,” Chianson affirmed.

The General Secretary who revealed that the group has 906 members across the nation, informed the President about the group’s forthcoming 2025 Synod, which aims at praying for the peace and good governance in the country as well as the training and empowerment of its members.