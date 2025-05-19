Council Boss, Hon Okolo Receives Merit Award For Rural Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Impressed with his aggressive transformation of communities in his locality, an Abuja based Magazine, RootsWatch weekend bestowed on the Executive Chairman of Awgu Council area of Enugu state, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo with the prestigious 23rd distinguished Local Government Chairmen Merit Award.

This recognition, the media outfit said, “serves as a testament to the Chairman’s unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements in office.

The award highlights Hon. Okolo’s exceptional contributions in key areas such as infrastructural development, human capital empowerment, road project development, agricultural advancement, and rural integration.

According to the organization, “his selection for this esteemed honor was the result of a rigorous process, involving public votes and thorough evaluations by the magazine’s selection committee, which unanimously praised his impactful service to the community.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Okolo expressed deep gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for fostering an environment that empowers elected political leaders to thrive and serve their constituents effectively.

He acknowledged the governor’s visionary leadership and transformational initiatives across vital sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, and education, which have significantly improved the quality of life for residents of Enugu State.

“This recognition is not just mine. It is a testament to the enabling environment created by Governor Mbah, whose developmental strides continue to inspire and drive us at the grassroots level.

He added that “Together, we are committed to elevating the standard of living for our people.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from different parts of the country, including Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), who chaired the occasion, and Senator Patrick Abba Morro, Senate Minority Leader, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

The presence of the personalities underscored the significance of the event and the collective commitment to promoting excellence in governance across Nigeria.

In addition to the accolades, winners in the national category of the awards were presented with remarkable prizes, including ten-seater buses, celebrating their proven achievements in office and their dedication to public service.

With the honor, Hon. Okolo joins the ranks of public officers whose commitment to transparency, accountability, and impactful leadership is setting new benchmarks for governance in Nigeria

Reacting to the recognition, his boss, media Adviser to the Chairman, Tochukwu Chukwu said “the honour will serve as an inspiration for aspiring leaders and a beacon of hope for communities striving for progress and development.

He said “with renewed vigor and a steadfast commitment to Ndi Awgu, Hon. Okolo is poised to continue making significant strides in the development of Agwu Local Government Area and beyond.