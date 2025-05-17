Crisis Brews In Enugu Community Over Igweship As Mbah Told To Intervene

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A serious crisis is brewing at Isiagu Akpawfu autonomous community in Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu State over alleged moves by some people to impose a traditional ruler on the community without election in line with its edict.

Investigation revealed that the Igweship tussle is currently pending before the Court of Appeal, but one prince Tony Okoye has already been given Certificate of Recognition and Return, a development that did not go down well with the majority of the natives of the locality.

Speaking with newsmen on the development on Friday in Enugu, one of the contestants, Chief James Ede Ogbu said he was disqualified on the grounds that he was not a native of the autonomous community, an allegation he described as funny and laughable.

He said: “I’m from Obodo Onovo Nwowo and it is gazetted, telling me that I’m not from the autonomous community made me ask why this should be so.

According to him, the purported omission of his family name Umu-Ogaa in the community was deliberate, and a conspiracy aimed at stopping him from participating in the Igweship election.

Ogbu, further stressed that the only way Igwe can emerge according to their constitution was through election and not imposition, insisting that there was no election that led to the emergence of Prince Tony Ike Okoye.

He noted that three contestants had earlier been screened and cleared by the electoral committee but was surprised when Okoye went to obtain an injunction that stopped the process.

Ogbu stated that he appealed against the judgment swiftly to correct the impression that he was not a citizen of the community.

He averred that he was surprised that while the case was still pending before the court, the Commissioner for Local Government , Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Okey Ogbodo recognized Okoye as the traditional ruler of their community on 26th April, 2025 without conducting an election.

He therefore, appealed to Governor Peter Mbah to wade into the matter because he felt cheated and oppressed.

Corroborating Ogbu, the Assistant secretary of the town union of the autonomous community, Mr. Ibezimako Ede Stephen said the purported claim that Ogbu is not from the community is a lie from the pit of hell and appealed to the governor to come to their rescue in this matter.

“I’m saying this because conscience is an open wound that only truth can heal, we do not want the government to recognize anybody as Igwe for now, we have not gotten any Igwe , we want to choose our Igwe through an election.” He stated.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, was not successful, as his mobile phone line could not go through as at the time of filing this report.