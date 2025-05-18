Don’t Know Why Haaland Didn’t Take Pen In FA Defeat To Palace –Pep

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pep Guardiola admitted he thought Erling Haaland would take Manchester City’s penalty during their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace and revealed it was “decided on the pitch” that Omar Marmoush would step up before his miss.

Guardiola’s side were beaten 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Palace lifted the first major trophy in their history.

City had the chance to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s opener when they were awarded a penalty following Tyrick Mitchell’s challenge on Bernardo Silva.

Haaland initially took the ball before passing it to Marmoush, whose spot-kick was saved by Dean Henderson.

“They decided on the pitch,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know. I didn’t speak with them. I thought he [Haaland] would want to take it. These are things for them.

“That moment for the free kick, for the penalty, it’s the feeling and how they feel. They decided Omar was ready to take it. Henderson made a good save.”