Why I Won’t Contest Against President Tinubu In 2027 – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will not be contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Wike, the former Rivers State Governor disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Appreciating President Tinubu for appointing him into his cabinet, the minister stated that he would not allow anyone to crash the political structure on which Tinubu rode to the presidency.

“Tinubu made me the FCT minister and I won’t allow anybody to crumble that political structure. No! I have heard many people say they are empowering me for 2027. Even the Chief of Staff told me about this, but those are people who don’t have character. Me I have character,” Wike said.

“Tinubu made me minister, I have character. What will happen in 2027? I stood and I said I’m not going to support injustice. I was threatened that they would do this and that. They tried many options, including using military Generals.”

Reacting to questions concerning the rift between him and his successor in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, Wike said, “Give a man power and money, that is when you will know the person. If you have not given a man power and money don’t say you know the person.

“He may be your friend, he may be your son, sister or mother or father. I don’t want to go into that,” he added.





