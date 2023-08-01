Why Issuance Of Passport Are Sometimes Delayed –NIS Comptroller

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, Enugu state Command, Mrs. Azuka Mimi Halliday, has given clarification on why international passport Acquisition in the country is often delayed.

She said most times it is as a result of inaccurate information contained in the National Identification Number (NIN) of applicants, even as she advised Citizens to always embrace its online platforms to avoid third parties.

She added that such discrepancies in the NIN of applicants always create problems for the Service in processing the document, adding that sometimes, the wrong name filled in passport forms is equally responsible for the late procurement of passports beyond the recommended six weeks.

The Enugu NIS boss, who made the clarification weekend in Enugu during a colorful ceremony to mark the Organization’s 60th anniversary, said the Service has done well since expectation, even though there is always room for improvements.

According to her, the two factors mentioned had always been the obstacles that could hinder an applicant from acquiring his or passport beyond the six recommended six weeks, adding that the present day NIS is highly

technologically driven.

The Enugu Comptroller, who gave a brief history of NIS, said the 60th Anniversary calls for celebration “as sixty years, is not sixty days”

Mrs. Halliday further explained that when the name in applicants’ NIN document did not correspond with the name in their passport forms, it delayed the time of delivery of their passports beyond the recommended six weeks.

“We want to advise Nigerians to use the NIS online platform for passport applications to avoid complications including delays that might arise from using a third party platform.

The comptroller stated that if applicants are confronted with issues other than the NIN/passport form name discrepancy, “we are always open and ready to attend to such persons as quickly as possible”

For us in the Service, “at 60, NIS had delivered its core mandate which included, Issuance of passports and other traveling documents, Border Surveillance and Patrol, Enforcement of laws and Regulations and others to Nigerians”

Commenting on the issue of National Migration Policy, the Enugu NIS Comptroller, said Nigeria adopted it in 2015 with a view to ensuring that the nation got optimum development from international migration.

Nigeria, she added contributed a substantial percentage to global migration as a major country of origin, transit and destination in terms of global migration.

“For effective implementation of the global migration policy, NIS is now saddled with the role of border management, ensuring national border security, seamless regular migration and economic development of the country.

“NIS has developed a streamline building programmes for its workforce nationally that would ensure proactive, effective and efficient service delivery as well as introduction of modern technology to enhance its operations.

“All these innovations are to keep our borders safe, and we are happy to be part of this celebration, because it is not easy.

Delivering the Anniversary lecture, an Assistant Controller General ACG in the NIS, Barrister Okey Ezugwu, (Rtd), said the Service has come a long way, and deserves to be celebrated despite some challenges.

He said at 60th, NIS “can stand tall and beat its chest to say yes, we have done well” stressing that the organization has not done badly in living up to expectation, especially in her core mandate values, which includes competence, professionalism and discipline, stressing that it has equally done wonderfully well in promoting investment and tourism in Nigeria.

The retired ACG, averred that as a member of the Interpol network, NIS has been doing everything within its powers to embrace the 21st century and best global practices in immigration management.

Barrister Ezugwu, noted that Nigeria’s Immigration Law is the most liberal in the world because of its friendly nature and the country’s disposition to big brother relationships with other nations.

“If one runs afoul of our laws, we do not really go for a kill as the person being punished may not understand why he is being punished” he stated.

The guest lecturer further posited that “I am not saying that our immigration laws should be reviewed, but I am saying from our own background, that we are hospitable and we don’t ill-treat foreigners”.

He however, advocated for review of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) policy that allowed citizens of member countries freedom to enter any ECOWAS country without Visas.

Barr. Ezugwu, pointed out that freedom was being taken for granted, as many Nigerians did not see themselves as strangers in Nigeria.

“Another area that need to be looked into is the Free Trade Zone policy where people in it were not subject to immigration regulations,”.

Sister Security Organizations, such as the police, military, Nigeria Drug Law enforcement Agency NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp NSCDC, as well as Heads of federal government agencies in Enugu state, amongst others had during the event presented goodwill messages.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



