Why Nigerians Are Suffering Fuel Price Hike — Ajaero

(African Examiner) – The President of the Nigeria Labour congress, Joe Ajaero, has stated that Nigerians have been suffering due to the increase in the price of fuel.

Ajaero also stated that Nigerians shouldn’t have adapted to the increase in fuel prices.

He made this known in the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue themed “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers.

He, however, disclosed that it is not too early to measure the indices of failure and that of winning.

Ajaero said: “The masses are the losers because Nigerians who were once buying fuel at N187/liter, now have to do so at the rate of N700/liter”.

Despite the increase, he Stated that there was no increase in salaries and wages, leading to the masses suffering.





