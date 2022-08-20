APC Chieftain Ude Lauds Agballa’s Expulsion, Says Action In Line With Party’s Constitution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mainstream Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude has applauded the expulsion from the party of the Embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, saying his sack was in line with the party’s constitution.

Agballa, who has been having running battle with members of the party in the state over his alleged entrance through the back door, was expelled and debarred from holding any office by his Udi/Agbudu political ward in Udi Council Area of Enugu State Friday night.

Reacting to the development while speaking with Newsmen, Ude, who is the pioneer Deputy Chairman of APC in the state said ” i want to congratulate our party for successfully disinfecting itself against the virus and interlopers that were planted to destroy the party in the state.

According to him, “in line with the party’s constitution, it is only the ward executives that has the right to suspend, nullify or invalidate the suspension of Ugochukwu Agballa.

“Therefore the purported letter nullifying the suspension from the so-called publicity secretary is of no effect and cannot stand.

“It would be recalled that this case is same with the formal National Chairman of the Party Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who was suspended by his ward and was subsequently removed as the National Chairman.

“So, Mr Agballa is not bigger than Adams Oshiomhole and the party will not bend its rule just to please him.

Ude also reiterated that it was unfortunate that someone that calls himself the Party Publicity Secretary could show such lack of knowledge of the workings of the party and its constitution.

He however, advised that “the suspended interloper and his team should better check the Party’s records with INEC and APC National Secretariat and be informed that only Mr. Aduma Ferdinand and Mr Onyia Francis, are the recognised APC ward Chairman and Secretary in Udi/Agbudu ward.

The APC Chieftain therefore, encouraged the party faithful’s to remain steadfast, believe in the party for a better Enugu “as the misdeeds of the interlopers has been exposed and they cannot remain with their quest for destruction of the party in the state.

“We, the genuine members of APC in Enugu State are happy that at last, Agballa, who is a stranger to APC and wants to reap where he did not sow has been shown the exit door.

“Agballa, has been a cog in the wheel of progress of Enugu APC, and his mission of coming to destroy the party we labored to build has been shattered with his expulsion” Ude stated.