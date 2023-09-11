Subsidy Palliative: Residents Of Imo Laments As They Receive 20 Cups Of Rice Per Household.

…. Govt. Will Investigate Handlers Of Exercise Info Com.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some residents of Imo State, South- East Nigeria, among them, rural poor widows, have urged the governor Hope Uzodinma led government to as a matter of urgency beam it’s searchlight on the ongoing distribution of the petrol subsidy removal palliative in all the political Wards of the state, saying they are being given just a painter of rice which is not up to twenty cups.

Recalled that the president Ahmed Bola Tinubu led All progressive Congress APC federal government, had recently released the sum of 2 billion naira to each of the 36 States of Nigeria, including the federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja, to be used as palliative to cushion effect of the recent petrol subsidy removal, which has inflicted severe untold hardship on the citizens.

However, the said money was handed over to the state governments to enable the governors who are the State Chief Executives to use their discretion in its distribution.

Our Correspondent monitoring the distribution exercise in South East states, observed that rather than Cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal, the paltry palliative they received from the state governments has aggravated their conditions, as some said ‘it is as good as nothing.

It was gathered that while some states such as Imo have already begun the distribution of the poor palliative, others are still setting up Committees to handle the assignment.

Citizens of Imo state at various Council areas, who trooped out on Saturday to their respective town halls and local government Secretariat to receive their palliatives went home disappointed and sad, as they were given only a painter of rice which is about 18 to 19 cups of rice.

Some of the beneficiaries, mostly aged Women who spoke to Our Correspondent in their mother tongue under condition of anonymity, expressed total disappointment with the state government for what they described as “a shameful act in the name of palliative”.

At a Community in Ideato South Council area of the state where the distribution took place, a 76 year old retired Teacher and Widow, who craved anonymity said “I was really shocked to my bone marrow and surprised that we were given only a painter of rice, which is not even up to 20 cups after wasting several hours.”

“When I was coming here this morning, I was hoping that I would go home with one big bag of 50Kg rice, be it local or foreign and and an envelope.

“Infact, before coming, I had asked one of my grandchildren staying with me to come to the town hall, venue for the distribution later with a wheelbarrow to convey the rice home, with the hope that it is going to be a big bag.

“But i was highly disappointed when the Coordinators, announced to us that it was one painter to each household which for me, does not make any sense in the face of present day Nigeria”

“So, my question now is, why is it that our political leaders do not have human feeling? They are always insensitive to the plights of its Citizens? May God help us, and come to our rescue in this country called Nigerian.

Another female citizen, from another the area who also carved anonymity in her expression for fear of the unknown called on governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately set up a monitoring Committee that will go round the 27 local government areas of the state, with a view to ascertaining if the distribution is transparent and free of corruption.

When contacted on phone by African Examiner, the Imo state Commissioner for information, Hon. Declan Emelumba, expressed surprise with the infinitesimal quantity of rice being distributed to the people, adding that the state government is going to look into the issue.

He explained that the state government is not carrying out the distribution exercise directly, but doing so via political ward Councilors, president Generals of Communities and other leaders in the localities.

The Commissioner assured them that the state government under governor Uzodinma’s watch will continue to do everything within its powers to protect their interest as well as deliver to them more democracy dividends.





