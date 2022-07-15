Why Tinubu Cannot Islamize Nigeria – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has refuted claims concerning the alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria after the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Oshiomhole disclosed this on Friday when he appeared on TVC as he assured Nigerians that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu can’t Islamize Nigeria since his wife is a practicing Christian and a pastor.

The former governor of Edo State described the Tinubu-Kashim Shettima combination as a “balanced ticket”.

According to Oshiomhole, the opposition was scared of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket; hence such allegations.

He said: “It is a balanced ticket; balanced ticket in terms of competence, and their antecedents. The opposition party are threatened by this bold decision because they are sensing defeat.

“What are the fears of people making this comment? They are saying there are plans to Islamize Nigerians. The candidate himself (Tinubu), has he Islamized his own family members? His wife is a Christian and a pastor.

“Our presidential candidate is a happily married man. He has demonstrated religious tolerance by the fact that his own wife is practising her own faith. How can a man who allowed freedom of worship in his home Islamise the country?”