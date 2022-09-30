Why Tinubu Was Absent From Signing Of Peace Accord Meeting – Dino Melaye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu’s absence from the Presidential Peace Accord signing ceremony on Thursday was deliberate.

It could be recalled that while the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other party candidates were present at the event which took place in Abuja, Tinubu was absent and represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Amid speculations that the APC candidate may be sick, there are reports that the former Lagos state govenrnor is presently in London, United Kingdom.

Reacting to Tinubu’s absence, Dino in a video on his Facebook page, stated that he knows why the former Lagos governor was absent.

He however declined to state the reason the APC candidate was absent.

He said, “I noticed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only presidential candidate who was absent at the signing of the National Peace Accord today. He was obviously the only one absent.

“I know why he was absent. Unfortunately, there was no provision for thumbprinting. You definitely have to sign. Atiku signed and that is all I have to say.”