Wike Blames Fubara For Rivers Political Crisis

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, December 24th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has blamed Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State for the political crisis in the state. 

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state, has been at loggerheads with Fubara.

Although President Bola Tinubu had intervened in the crisis, Wike claims Fubara’s actions escalated it. 

 

