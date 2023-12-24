Wike Blames Fubara For Rivers Political Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has blamed Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State for the political crisis in the state.

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state, has been at loggerheads with Fubara.

Although President Bola Tinubu had intervened in the crisis, Wike claims Fubara’s actions escalated it.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



