Wimbledon Champion Becker Jailed Over Bankruptcy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding 2.5 million pounds (3.14 million dollars) worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old former world number one was declared bankrupt on June 21 in 2017.

He was owing creditors almost 50 million pounds, over an unpaid loan of more than three million dollars on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Becker transferred almost 427,000 euro (450,400 dollars) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a one million pounds property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, and hid an 825,000 euros bank loan – worth 1.1 million pounds with interest.

He also concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at 66,000 pounds.

Becker was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euros in Germany in 2002.

Now he was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and Oct. 3, 2017, earlier this month.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

Agency