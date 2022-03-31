World Cup Qualifier: Nigerians Call For Amaju Pinnick’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians continue to mourn the outcome of the defeat of the Super Eagles by the Black Stars of Ghana, many Nigerians have started to call for the resignation of Nigerian Football Federation President, (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

African Examiner recalls that Ghana sailed passed Nigeria after the Black Stars scored the needed away goal in Nigeria after the match which was played in Nigeria ended 1-1. The first leg played in Kumasi ended 0-0.

This development meant that Nigeria will not be participating in the November World Cup campaign scheduled to hold in Qatar. Also, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has resigned his appointment as coach after the failure of the team to qualify for the world cup fiesta.

The NFF also announced the disbandment of the technical crew and this has sparked social media debate as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform asking for the resignation of Amaju Pinnick as according to them, he has failed Nigerians. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@OlaFashanu writes: “You’re only wasting your time if you’re for calling for Eguaveon to resign. Man has no contract lol. He’s just a fidi e. As for Amaju

Pinnick, he has done his best. He’s a total disaster. He should leave now. Let’s not forget Sunday Dare too, his tenure has been a total disaster. ”

@Iamskununzy writes: “Eguavon that couldn’t manage Sunshine Stars for 2months in the NPFL, baba ran away, na him NFF trust to carry a Nation to the world cup? Amaju Pinnick should bow his head in shame.”

@NnaHenry writes: “I can’t even believe Amaju Pinnick has not resigned until now, what is he waiting for? Has he not done enough harm to Nigerian football? It’s just unfortunate that people don’t have shame in this part of the world.”

@hadiness writes: “I know we are mourning but lets not forget Amaju Pinnick had Jose Paseiro on standby to take over after AFCON 2021 but go for Eguavoen Under the Amaju Pinnick led NFF Nigeria failed to qualify for two AFCON competitions and one World Cup. He needs to GO.”

@oaa_concept writes: “i really appreciate austin eguavoen for resigning as interim, thank you very much sir. Can amaju pinnick kindly resign as NFF president too?”

@Edwyeen writes: “When the dust of yesterday’s failure finally settles, Amaju Pinnick should be held responsible. This should be the end of him in Nigeria football.”

Egbe Omorodion writes: “Not justifying vandalism by any means. However, people are tired & angry. This is the level the corrupt NFF under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick has brought us to. This isn’t us as a people, ordinarily. This isn’t us!”

@iambolar writes: “I know many of my colleagues who always advocate for the local coaches. Clearly they are not ready. This is why Amaju Pinnick should resign as president. He calls the shot. He made these decisions. He’s the president and shouldn’t continue in that role. “

@adeniyi_play9ja writes: “So Cameroon made it to Qatar 2022…. Heard Eto the country football federation president trained with them….. The only thing Amaju Pinnick is good at, is to be arrogant when talking to Journalist like say na e dey feed everyone…. Clueless man.”

@jideidris writes: “The first person that need to be sacked is Amaju Pinnick… I don’t care how.. Football is not by going to team hotel and speaking rubbish and saying you are motivating.. Football is a tactical game and it was very clear Augustine Eguavoen is clueless.. No good pedigree, Nothing.”

@osifotiti writes: “How Amaju Pinnick had a coach on standby to take over after AFCON 2021 to suddenly deviate and keep Eguavoen is enough reason to resign. Poor decision. No plan. Just vibes and Insha Allah. Nonsense. Amaju Pinnick should be arrested.”

@Abbah_Esq writes: “Amaju Pinnick is the President of the @thenff

. I ask, what improvement has he brought to the Nigerian local league? when was the last time the Super Eagles empowered a local player? Under Pinnick’s 8 year term, we have failed to qualify for a World Cup & Two African Nations’ Cup.”

@Aliyu0Aliyu writes: “Now that Austin Eguavoen has stepped down as the interim coach of the Super Eagles @nff President Amaju pinnick should also step down immediately.”

@IamDagreatguy writes: “When will Amaju Pinnick resign, we have had more than enough of him, he should take the most honourable path like that of his counterpart from Algeria.”

@Chris49973769 writes: “This “Amaju Pinnick” is enriching himself, building properties everywhere in naija, using Nigeria football for connection and network but careless of football development, he should resign.”

@ademola_david writes: :”What is Amaju Pinnick still doing inside glass house? Don’t be unfortunate sir. kindly stay away from our football and please go with this two.”