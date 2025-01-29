Your Desperation Is Reason For PDP’s Crisis, APC Tackles Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, attributing the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to what it describes as his “political desperation.”

APC spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement faulted the vice president for criticising the nation’s judiciary.

Morka said it is an irony that Abubakar would criticise the judiciary because he has a “long history of using the courts to further his political agenda.”

“The judicial branch of government is a constitutional creation like the executive and legislative branches with its constitutionally defined powers to adjudicate disputes among citizens and between citizens and the state,” Morka said.

“Atiku cannot wish away or seek to abolish enshrined power of the courts to intervene in civil disputes, including electoral disputes, in cases where the authority of the court is validly invoked by a litigant.

“Atiku should focus on rebuilding his party and offering constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges. Atiku knows that his political desperation is responsible for the PDP’s catastrophic disintegration.”

Morka said Nigerians should not be distracted by the false alarm of desperate politicians whose only goal is to gain support ahead of the 2027 general election.