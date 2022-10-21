Ebonyi Suspends Government Officials Over ‘Persistent Theft’ Of Diesel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday suspended the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Power and Energy, Godwin Nwankwo, over alleged “persistent theft” of diesel meant for streetlights.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made this known while briefing reporters at the end of the state Executive Council meeting.

Mr Orji said the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utilities, Emmanuel Nwangbo, was also suspended over the issue.

“The council approved the suspension of both officials who were directly responsible for the streetlight supervision under the ministry.

“The council also received report of the persistent diesel theft and noted the disturbing volumes of the product lost to persons involved in the business of streetlights.

“Member, therefore, resolved that those involved in the streetlight supervision be investigated by the Department of State Security to unmask the perpetrators.

“The Head of Service was directed to thoroughly investigate the ministry’s staff involved in the theft and take appropriate actions as required by the civil service rules,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the council approved N2.5billion as contained in the memo presented by the SSG for the procurement of Christmas items by the government.