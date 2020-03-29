After Weeks of Rumours About His Health, Whereabout, Buhari Resurfaces to Address Nigerians on COVID-19

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, and after several weeks of speculation about his whereabout, Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has resurfaced and will thus address his nation in a nationwide broadcast.

African Examiner reports that since the virus broke out, the Nigerian President has not been seen in public fueling speculations that he may have been infected with the virus and has been flown to London, United Kingdom where he usually receives medical treatments.

During his absence from public views, many Nigerians have condemned the inability of their president to address them like his counterparts around the world, even as the country slides to almost a state of total lockdown amid the pandemic.

His media handlers have continued to dispel rumours that the president is sick and has been bundled out of the country under the cover of the dark. Though, many of the undated photos of the president to prove him working in his office only escalate the matter.

However, after weeks of rumours, the President reappeared on Saturday as seen in photos allegedly receiving briefing from the Nigeria COVID-19 taskforce.

And following the briefing, the President’s media aide, Femi Adeshina in a statement said the president will finally address the nation on Sunday at 7pm local time.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7p.m.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.” The statement stated.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria now has 97 reported cases of the coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State leads with 59 cases, Abuja – 16, Ogun – 3, Oyo – 7, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, Osun – 2, while Benue, Ekiti, Rivers and Bauchi states have 1 case each.