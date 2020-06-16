[BREAKING] Edo 2020 Crisis: Obaseki Resigns From APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the September 2020 governorship election, the embattled Governor of Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has resigned from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki disclosed that he resigned membership of the party while speaking with State House Correspondents on Tuesday after visiting the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria.

The governor also refuted claims that his school credentials were fake.

African Examiner reports that All Progressives Congress, APC disqualified the governor and two other aspirants from the party’s gubernatorial primary slated for June 22, 2020.

The Chairman of the Screening committee, Prof Jonathan Ayuba, stated that the disqualification was based on the governor’s controversial certificate and age discrepancies.

Similarly, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has approved the reports of its screening and appeal committees that disqualified Mr Obaseki.

As a result of this, it is believed that Governor Obaseki may decamp and run under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September governorship election.