Group Slams Enugu PDP Guber Aspirant, Nnamani Over Alleged “Gruesome Killing” of Elderly Woman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A civil society organisation, under the platform of Inter-Society for Democratic Consolidation (IDC), has condemned in strong terms of what it described as a “brutal, reckless, killing” of Mrs. Chinelo Aninwufu, allegedly caused by the convoy of a 2027 gubernatorial Aspirant of the peoples Democratic party PDP in the state, Mr. Samson Nnamani.

In a strongly worded statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu, , the group decried the incident as a tragic reflection of impunity and abuse of power, stressing that no ambition; political or otherwise, justifies the loss of innocent life.

Eyewitness accounts painted a picture of an elderly woman, who, despite reportedly seeking safety by fleeing into the bush, was still struck and fatally trapped by a speeding convoy of Nnamani.

The organisation expressed deep anguish over the ugly incident which it said was “needless and heartbreaking end” of a woman described by locals as humble and hardworking; someone who posed no threat and deserved protection, not death.

IDC lamented that Mrs. Aninwufu was left in distress for an extended period before help eventually came, a situation it said compounded the tragedy and raised serious legal questions.

“This is not merely an accident—it is a devastating consequence of unchecked recklessness and a culture of intimidation.

“An elderly woman, a mother, a member of the community, has lost her life in the most avoidable and painful circumstances.

“Her dignity was violated, her safety ignored, and her life cut short by the recklessness and impunity of a man who is desiring to rule the people with iron fists,” the statement read.

The group further accused the aspirant’s convoy of fostering fear among residents, alleging a pattern of aggressive road behavior that disregards the rights and safety of ordinary citizens.

“It warned that such conduct, if left unaddressed, undermines public trust and erodes the very foundation of responsible leadership.

Calling for urgent action, IDC demanded a full-scale, transparent police investigation into the incident, insisting that all those found culpable, regardless of status, must be held accountable under the law.

It also urged Mr. Nnamani to take responsibility and cooperate fully with authorities.

“No society that values human life can remain silent in the face of such a tragedy. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Mrs. Aninwufu deserves that dignity, and her family deserves closure,” the group stated.

The incident has since sparked outrage, with growing calls from citizens and advocacy groups for accountability, justice, and an end to what many describe as the dangerous excesses of political acts of impunity by people thirsty for power.