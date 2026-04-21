Oyedele Replaces Edun As Tinubu Approves Cabinet Reshuffle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume. said two ministers would leave the cabinet.

The statement was signed by Mr Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the SGF.

He said that Edun, who served as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, had been directed to hand over to Mr Taiwo Oyedele, now elevated to the position.

Oyedele was formerly Minister of State in the ministry.

The SGF also announced Mr Muttaqha Darma as ministerial nominee and Minister-designate for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to him, erstwhile minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, was directed to hand over to the Minister of State in the ministry.

Akume said all handing-over processes should be completed on or before close of business on Thursday.

He explained that the changes were aimed at strengthening cohesion and synergy in governance, as well as enhancing impactful economic delivery to Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The SGF said the president exercised his powers in line with Sections 147 and 148 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He added that the president appreciated the outgoing ministers for their services and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Akume said Tinubu also assured cabinet members that the process of reinvigoration would be continuous. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)